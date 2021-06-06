…and so do the far left.
Blair/Brown Achievements
• Introducing the national minimum wage and establishing the low pay commission
• The human rights act
• More than doubling the number of apprenticeships
• Tripled spending on our NHS
• Four new medical schools
• 42,400 extra teachers and 21,2000 more support staff
• Scrapped Section 28
• Introduced civil partnerships
• Doubled overseas aid budget
• Sure Start
• Lifted 900,000 pensioners out of poverty
• Good Friday agreement
• Tax credits
• Equality and human rights commission
• Reduced number of people waiting over six months for an operation from 284,000 to almost zero by 2010, 44,000 doctors, 89,000 nurses
• Beating the Kyoto target on greenhouse gases
• Stopped Milosevic
• Winter fuel allowance
• Climate Change Act
• Decreased homelessness by 73%
• Free eye tests for over 60s
• 16,000 more police officers
• Extended the opening hours of over three quarters of GP practices
• Free prescriptions for cancer patients
• Removed the majority of hereditary peers
• Free part-time nursery place for every 3-4year old
• Paid annual leave to 28 days per year
• Maternity leave
• Doubled education funding
• Increased the value of child benefit by over 26%
• Food Standards Agency
• Equality Act
• Freedom of Information Act
• Increased university places
• Helped end the civil war in Sierra Leone
• Crossrail
• Rural development programme
• EMA
• Free bus passes for over 60s
• Devolution
• Banned cluster bombs
• Ban on grammar schools
• £20bn in improvements to social housing conditions
• Longest period of sustained low inflation since the 1960s
• Heart disease deaths down by 150,000
• Cancer deaths down by 50,000
• Removed the minimum donations limit from gift aid
• Reduced the number of people on waiting lists by over 500,000
• Waiting times fell to a maximum of 18 weeks (lowest ever levels)
• Oversaw the rise in the number of school leavers with five good GCSEs from 45% to 76%
• Young person’s job guarantee
• Pension credit
• Cut long-term youth unemployment by 75%
• Doubled the number of registered childcare spaces
• Disability Rights Commission
• Free school milk and fruit
• Raised legal age for buying cigarettes to 18
• Banned tobacco advertising in magazines, newspapers and billboards
• Free entry to galleries and museums
• 2009 Autism Act
• New deal for communities programme (£2bn)
• Electoral commission
• Halved the number of our nuclear weapons
• Free television licences for those aged 75+
• EU Social Chapter
• Free breast cancer screening
• Record low A&E waiting times
• Reintroduced matrons
• Hunting act
• Banned testing of cosmetics on animals
• Department for International Development
• Reduced class sizes
• 93,000 more 11-year-olds achieving in numeracy each year
• London 2012 Olympics
• 10 years of continual economic growth
• NHS Direct
• Healthier school meals
• Access to life saving drugs for HIV and AIDS
• Points-based immigration system
• Equalised age of consent
• Smoking ban
• Public interest test
• Crime down 45% since 1995
• Wrote-off up to 100% of debt owed by poorest countries.