Blair/Brown Achievements

• Introducing the national minimum wage and establishing the low pay commission

• The human rights act

• More than doubling the number of apprenticeships

• Tripled spending on our NHS

• Four new medical schools

• 42,400 extra teachers and 21,2000 more support staff

• Scrapped Section 28

• Introduced civil partnerships

• Doubled overseas aid budget

• Sure Start

• Lifted 900,000 pensioners out of poverty

• Good Friday agreement

• Tax credits

• Equality and human rights commission

• Reduced number of people waiting over six months for an operation from 284,000 to almost zero by 2010, 44,000 doctors, 89,000 nurses

• Beating the Kyoto target on greenhouse gases

• Stopped Milosevic

• Winter fuel allowance

• Climate Change Act

• Decreased homelessness by 73%

• Free eye tests for over 60s

• 16,000 more police officers

• Extended the opening hours of over three quarters of GP practices

• Free prescriptions for cancer patients

• Removed the majority of hereditary peers

• Free part-time nursery place for every 3-4year old

• Paid annual leave to 28 days per year

• Maternity leave

• Doubled education funding

• Increased the value of child benefit by over 26%

• Food Standards Agency

• Equality Act

• Freedom of Information Act

• Increased university places

• Helped end the civil war in Sierra Leone

• Crossrail

• Rural development programme

• EMA

• Free bus passes for over 60s

• Devolution

• Banned cluster bombs

• Ban on grammar schools

• £20bn in improvements to social housing conditions

• Longest period of sustained low inflation since the 1960s

• Heart disease deaths down by 150,000

• Cancer deaths down by 50,000

• Removed the minimum donations limit from gift aid

• Reduced the number of people on waiting lists by over 500,000

• Waiting times fell to a maximum of 18 weeks (lowest ever levels)

• Oversaw the rise in the number of school leavers with five good GCSEs from 45% to 76%

• Young person’s job guarantee

• Pension credit

• Cut long-term youth unemployment by 75%

• Doubled the number of registered childcare spaces

• Disability Rights Commission

• Free school milk and fruit

• Raised legal age for buying cigarettes to 18

• Banned tobacco advertising in magazines, newspapers and billboards

• Free entry to galleries and museums

• 2009 Autism Act

• New deal for communities programme (£2bn)

• Electoral commission

• Halved the number of our nuclear weapons

• Free television licences for those aged 75+

• EU Social Chapter

• Free breast cancer screening

• Record low A&E waiting times

• Reintroduced matrons

• Hunting act

• Banned testing of cosmetics on animals

• Department for International Development

• Reduced class sizes

• 93,000 more 11-year-olds achieving in numeracy each year

• London 2012 Olympics

• 10 years of continual economic growth

• NHS Direct

• Healthier school meals

• Access to life saving drugs for HIV and AIDS

• Points-based immigration system

• Equalised age of consent

• Smoking ban

• Public interest test

• Crime down 45% since 1995

• Wrote-off up to 100% of debt owed by poorest countries.