You may have noted that Rishi Sunak has faved a barrage of criticism because his wife – Akshata Murty is a “non-dom” for tax purposes.

This has nothing to do with the fact that she’s of Indian stock. Or the fact that he was mega-rich even before entering politics. It’s all due to tax rules so complex they make your head hurt. Of course it’s all made so much more difficult because most Brits have just had their taxes raised to pay for the spending on COVID. It’s hurting them: a lot. Yet his wife has used an ancient tax loophole – quite legally – to pay very little.

Hard to understand? It is. But luckily the Financial Times come to our aid. Read on…