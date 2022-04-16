The Queen is frail and sadly unable to continue with all her duties and appointments, several of which have had to be cancelled.

This is hardly surprising: at 95 she has been on the throne since 6 February 1952 – the longest reign in British history.

Queen Elizabeth has a real affection for Africa, which she has visited 23 times as monarch. Her reception has always been warm, and sometimes controversial.

When she danced with Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah in November 1961 caused a real stir. But she never made an official visit to South Africa during the apartheid era: only visiting it when Presidents Mandela and Mbeki were in office.

At other times she was welcomed African royalty: Emperor Haile Selassie came to see her in London in February 1965.

But many of her visits saw the Queen meeting ordinary men and women. In 1995 she did not just see Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu, but this woman at the Baragwanath Hospital, who had just given birth.

Here is a list of all the Queen’s official visits during her reign

Date

Country

Event

Host 6 Feb 1952 Kenya Governor Mitchell 28 January – 16 February 1956 Nigeria Governor Robertson 9–20 November 1961 Ghana President Nkrumah 25 November – 1 December 1961 Sierra Leone Governor Dorman 1–8 February 1965 Ethiopia Emperor Haile Selassie 8–12 February 1965 Sudan President al-Mahi 19–20 March 1972 Seychelles Governor Greatbatch 24–26 March 1972 Mauritius Governor Williams 19–22 July 1979 Tanzania President Nyerere 22–25 July 1979 Malawi President Banda 25–27 July 1979 Botswana President Khama 27 July – 4 August 1979 Zambia President Kaunda 25–27 October 1980 Algeria President Chadli 27–30 October 1980 Morocco King Hassan 10–14 November 1983 Kenya President Moi 7 October 1991 Kenya President Moi 8–10 October 1991 Namibia President Nujoma 10–15 October 1991 Zimbabwe CHOGM President Mugabe 19–25 March 1995 South Africa President Mandela 7–9 November 1999 Ghana President Rawlings 9–15 November 1999 South Africa CHOGM President Mbeki 15 November 1999 Mozambique President Chissano 21–24 November 2007 Uganda CHOGM President Museveni CHOGM – Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting