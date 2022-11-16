Peace negotiations (per 16 November)

Salsay Weyane Tigray (SWT), a Tigrayan opposition party, stated that the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement is between Ethiopia and the TPLF, which is ‘’not legitimate’’ to represent the interests of the people of Tigray.

SWT added that “the agreement addresses only the interests of the signing and third parties, ignores the political demands of Tigray and does not address the root causes of the conflict”.

The party said that it will continue its struggle to achieve referendum-based independence and territorial integrity of Tigray, as well as holding perpetrators of crimes accountable.

The National Congress of Great Tigray (NCG), another opposition party, stated the CoH agreement fails to ensure sustainable peace but urges Tigrayans to maximally use the opportunities of the agreement.

According to a US senior State Department official, the US will impose sanctions if necessary as a means to guarantee that the Pretoria peace agreement is implemented and to hold those responsible for human rights violations accountable.

He also highlighted the importance of the Nairobi Commanders’ agreement in that it recognizes for the first time the presence of Eritrean forces and the importance of their departure, along with Afar and Amhara militias, from the Tigray region in order to establish lasting peace.

Situation in Tigray (per 16 November)

Ethiopia Electric Power (EEP) announced that the maintenance of damaged power lines is underway in war-affected areas, including in Tigray. Moges Mekonen, the Communication Director of EEP, said his agency is repairing power lines in Humera and Sheraro in order to restore power supply in these areas.

Tghat, a Tigrayan media outlet, states that Amhara Fano militia have allegedly been sent to the Shire, Aksum and Adwa areas to “rape” and “kill” as well as to “loot religious and cultural heritage” (unverified).

The US State Department (DOS) stated during a briefing on the situation in Ethiopia, that in addition to the ICRC convoys, further aid convoys from the WFP are on route from Bandar to Mai Tsebri.

DOS added that permits for humanitarian workers to circulate within the zone of conflict have been issued since 15 November.

DOS stated that the restoration of services in Tigray will occur “within the next couple of weeks” as agreed upon in Nairobi, in parallel with the taking over of infrastructure by Ethiopian federal authorities.

DOS added that the US supports an international monitoring of the post-conflict justice process as well as international participation in the investigation of the crimes perpetrated during the conflict.

A test flight by the ICRC landed today (16 November) in Shire. It is the first humanitarian flight to Shire since June 2021.

The World Food Programme has confirmed that a convoy has reached Mai Tsemri and that more nutritional and medical cargo would follow by “all routes possible”.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 16 November

On 14 November, Ethiopia reportedly conducted a drone strike at Chomi city, Western Shewa zone of Oromia killing at least 30 people, says Oromo Media network (OMN).

OMN added that drone strikes killed more than 60 people last month in Chefe Hoffa, Oromia regional state.

Regional Situation (per 16 November)

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace stated that Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in Sudan, is using the talks with pro-democracy movements as a means to increase his chances at a bid for the presidency after the transitional period.

A state of emergency was declared in central Darfur after gunmen opened fire on the team of mediators sent to settle tribal disputes that resulted in 24 deaths, says The North Africa Post.

International Situation (per 16 November)

A demonstration for “save Tigray” took place in Brussels on 14 November. Belgian Professor Jan Nyssen spoke at the event. He called for PM Abiy Ahmed to be put before the International Criminal Court.

In a UK House of Lords debate on 15 November, David Alton pressed the UK Government to ensure Eritrean forces withdraw from Tigray and to recognise Tigrayan genocide.

David L. Philips, former US senior advisor who met Hemetti in November, says RSF Commander Hemetti seeks closer relations with the US, apparently regretting his previous relations with the Kremlin.

The UNGA elected Solomon Areda Waktolla, Deputy Chief Justice of the Federal Supreme Court of Ethiopia, for the half-time position of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal (UNDT) for 2023-2030.

Amnesty International put forward a 10 step plan for the Somali government to adopt in order to fulfil its promise of guaranteed justice and security while also improving the human rights situation.

Links of interest

ቅዋም ውድብ ሳልሳይ ወያነ ትግራይ

Statement from the National Congress of Great Tigray.

U.S. will not hesitate to use sanctions to ensure Ethiopian ceasefire agreement is respected

War-ravaged power lines’ restoration underway

Twitter: Tghat ትግሃት Amhara Fano have been dispatched to Shire, Aksum and Adwa areas

Briefing with Senior State Department Official on the Situation in Ethiopia

Twitter: ICRC Ethiopia test-flight landed in Shire today, the first humanitarian flight in 2 years

Twitter: WFP_Ethiopia convoy just entered North West #Tigray for the first time since June 2021.

airstrikes in Oromia

UNDT Appoints Solomon Areda as Half-Time Judge

Sudan’s Reconciliation Agreement to Nowhere

Sudan’s central Darfur declares state of emergency after mediators attacked

Sudan’s Democratic Transition Needs American Support

Professor Jan Nyssen’s Speech at the “Save Tigray” demonstration in Brussels

Lord Alton oral question in the House of Lords

Somalia: Amnesty International urges new government to adopt 10-point human rights plan

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.