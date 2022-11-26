“At the first sight it seems that Eritreans are going back to Eritrea. It seems because of that telephone call between Biden and Abiy.

But the concrete reality in Tigray is quite different.

Eritreans are still looting whatever they can find and are going to Eritrea with hundreds of camels and then they came back to Tigray whenever they want.

Half of Adwa is still under their control, and in the villages they still harm and killing people.

So that that phone call does not make any difference, even if Biden was so determined to force Abiy to respect the peace treatment.”