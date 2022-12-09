Situation in Tigray (per 09 December)



Quoting witness testimony, Tghat Media states that Eritrean forces are “on a killing spree” in Eritrean-controlled city of Nebelet.

Witnesses state ENDF soldiers’ response to the pleas of the population is “it is beyond our capacity. We can only alert you about their coming so that you can escape.”

His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, condemned the killing of Tigrayan prisoners near Arba Minch in 2021.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) states that they are increasing aid distribution in northern Ethiopia. 2,400 metric tons of medicine, shelter materials, blankets and household items, and a tanker carrying 20,000 litres of fuel were sent to Tigray this week.

The UNHCR participated in the relocation of 900 Tigrayan refugees from various locations back to Barahle camp in the Afar region.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 09 December)

Graham Langchief of Education Cannot Wait stated that “Ethiopia is facing one of the largest education crises in the world”. The government estimates 13 million children are out of schools, 3.6 million due to conflict and climate emergencies; a 500.000 increase from a few months ago.

RFI states that 1 out of 3 children are not going to school in the country.

According to WMCC, the Prosperity Party (PP) started its first emergency general assembly in Hawassa city on 09 December. The meeting will address the requirements of the national election board that the Prosperity Party did not fulfil in the first general assembly.

The assembly will be attended by PM Abiy Ahmed, Executive and Central committee members.

On the occasion of the 17th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated “There are polarised thoughts in Ethiopia and there are groups who do not live by their own ideas and play political games of innocent blood. We will be tested by these groups, not defeated.”

In a press briefing to local media on 08 December, Merera Gudina, chairman of the Oromo Federal Congress (OFC), called on the Amhara regional government to withdraw its armed forces from Oromia and stop them from ‘’committing atrocities against civilians in the region’’.

The OFC also called for international pressure so that Fano and Federal security forces withdraw from Oromia in order to “solve the political disputes in the country through political dialogue”. They also call for humanitarian aid.

United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency Ethiopia’s Mandong called for increased protection of women and increased provision of medical supplies stating “across the world any crisis has a woman’s face, it shouldn’t be this way”.

The UNHCR participated in the relocation of 7.000 Eritrean refugees from the Mai Aini and Adi Harush camps to the recently established Alemwach site in Amhara region, where 22.000 Eritrean refugees are already located.

Regional Situation (per 09 December)

Hundreds of protesters in Khartoum took to the streets to reject the transitional framework signed between the military administration and the Forces of Freedom and Change, says AP News.

The Resistance Committees and several former rebel leaders have boycotted the deal, says AP.

Ethiopian Defense Minister Dr Abrham Belay and his Somalian counterpart Abduldakir Mohammed discussed bilateral and regional peace and security issues, says Fana Broadcasting Corporation.

FBC added that Belay promised Ethiopia’s continued support in providing comprehensive support to the peace and security of Somalia.

An IGAD member State Ministerial Expert and Committee of Ambassadors started today (09 December) in Bishoftu in Ethiopia.

The Executive secretary of IGAD, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, stated that the peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF is one of IGAD’s achievements in peace and security in the region.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir presided over the 8th Command Council conference of the South Sudan People’s Defence Force focusing on professionalising the outfit into a defence instrument.

International Situation (per 09 December)

Today News Africa reports that the leaders of Sudan, Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso were not invited to the US-Africa Leaders summit due to them being suspended from the African Union. Somaliland is absent as it is not formally recognised and so is Eritrea owing to their strained relationship with the US.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his support for the transitional framework deal signed in Sudan on 05 December between the military administration and the Forces of Freedom and Change when meeting with Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in Riyadh.

On the same occasion Xi also stated the interest of China in continuing its relationship with Djibouti.

