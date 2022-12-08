Peace negotiations (per 08 December)

Gedion Timotheos, Ethiopian Justice Minister, stated that the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement constitutes a first in conflict resolution in the history of Ethiopia as a state.

He stated “I believe the significance of this commitment goes beyond this particular conflict (…) we can pave the way for the decline and even the end of militancy in our politics and emergence of civil discourse as the norm in Ethiopia”.

Central committee of the Prosperity Party members, Tesfay Beljigie and Aysha Mohammed, stated their party is fully committed to implementing the Cessation of Hostilities agreement.

Situation in Tigray (per 08 December)

Fasika Amdeselassie, a medical doctor at Ayder Hospital, stated people in Tigray are still dying due to shortage of medical supplies even after the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement

He stated that four patients died of kidney disease last week due to lack of medicines.

Dimtsi Weyane reported that there are over 300,000 newly internally displaced people that arrived in Mekelle after the resumption of armed conflict in Tigray in August 2022.

IDPs told DW they have psychological and economic problems due to lack of humanitarian assistance.

The Ethiopian National Disaster Risk Management Commission claims the Ethiopian Government and partner organisations provided 95% of the food needed in Tigray, Amhara and Afar during “the past 30 days” stating they distributed 134,948 Metric Tons of food supplies.

This statement contradicts figures provided by the Tigray Emergency Coordination Center that reported that as of 01 December, 76% of the target population (in Tigray) had yet to be reached and that 20.700 MT of food had been distributed since 16 November.

UNOCHA communicated figures for the entirety of Ethiopia, and reported that only 50% of their target population was reached by 01 December. The report also states that the Ethiopian government delivered 13,686MT of food to Tigray between 15 and 30 November.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 08 December)

The UN’s global fund for education in emergencies, Education Cannot Wait (ECW), said that conflict, climate change, malnutrition and displacement have forced 3.6 million children out of school in Ethiopia.

The conflict in Tigray and neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara as well as the ongoing violence in some districts of the Oromia region have displaced families and are causing further disruptions.

The country is facing the worst humanitarian crisis and severe drought it has seen in four decades with around 24.1 million people affected, of which 12.6 million are children.

Footage has emerged of Oromo student protests at the Dilla university on 07 December.

According to Oromia Media Network, students of Borana University protested on 08 December against killings perpetrated by Fano militants in the Oromia region of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission found that Oromo civilians were victims of grave human rights violations by federal security forces and in clashes between armed groups.

The central committee of the Prosperity Party decided on concerted action to destroy the OLF, says Fana Broadcasting Corporation.

Alamu Sime, a central committee member, said that OLF took the war in Tigray as an opportunity to ‘‘terrorize’’ the people of Oromia region and Ethiopia.

Regional Situation (per 08 December)

The Somali Journalists Syndicate stated it is concerned at the increasingly hostile climate journalists face in the country; condemning illegal arrests and threats by security forces.

Hiiraan Online reports that Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Turkish and Norwegian officials to discuss the resumption of talks with the region of Somaliland.

Somaliland Pres. Muse Bihi Abdi will meet Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, and Somali leaders.

Muse Bihi Abdi agreed to discuss the status of Somaliland on the condition that they focus on a two-state solution and that there be an international mediation mechanism, says Radio Dalsan.

Somaliland Standard reports a buildup of troops on the Somaliland / Puntland border. Somaliland troops have reportedly taken villages in the Togdheer region.

The Somali Prime Minister met the SR of the AU Commission and head of ATMIS, who reaffirmed AU’s support of Somalia in their fight against Al Shabaab, says Hiiraan Online.

International Situation (per 08 December)

International Human Rights lawyer and Human Rights activist, Sarah Teich and Enes Kanter Freedom, call on the US to restart the shelved legal review to determine whether crimes committed against Tigrayans amount to genocide.

They call on the US government to welcome Tigrayan refugees “and encourage its allies to do the same”.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sudanese leaders that those attempting to sabotage the transitional framework would put themselves at risk of a travel ban.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.