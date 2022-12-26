I promised 10 good things that happened in 2022. These are in random order. Political, scientific and environmental.
ONE
Battery technology
Developments in rapid charging battery technology, using cheap, abundant sodium instead of expensive and relatively rare lithium
TWO
Donald Trump’s influence on American politics took a hit. Many of his endorsed candidates lost out in the mid-term elections
THREE
The World Cup and Euros:
Morocco for making Africa proud and England Women for making England proud
FOUR
The endangered Australian Great Barrier Reef – a wonder of the world – is growing pieces of broken coral in “nurseries”
FIVE
Democracies have united behind Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion ordered by Putin
SIX
Rewilding takes a huge step forward in Britain with the release of a Bison bull for the first time in 12,000 years
SEVEN
First Alzheimer’s drug – lecanemab – hailed as momentous breakthrough
EIGHT
The most powerful tidal turbine now produces clean energy anchored off the coast of Scotland
NINE
The growing popularity of cycling: over 2 billion in use around the world. By 2050, it could be as high as five billion
TEN
The heroic resistance of the people of Tigray.
[Did you really think I would forget?]