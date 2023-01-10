Peace negotiations (per 09 January)

The meeting that was to take place in Addis Ababa on the occasion of Ethiopian Christmas on 07 January between the Federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigray delegation did not happen, despite expectations.

During the recent launch of the AU monitoring and verification body in Mekelle, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta had hinted the event would take place.

Situation in Tigray (per 09 January)

Dimtsi Woyane (DW) reported that Ethiopia Airlines has imposed restrictions on passengers travelling from and to Mekelle, capital of Tigray.

Since the weekend, the airline is reportedly allowing only elders, teenagers below 16, elderly and people with evidence of medical problems to travel from Mekelle to Addis Ababa.

It is also reported that there are similar restrictions on passengers from Addis Ababa to Mekelle.

Pictures show travellers stranded at the airport.

Eritrean and Amhara troops reportedly killed 3708 people and abducted 645 civilians in Tigray between peace pact of Nov 02 and December 30 2022, according to Tigray Emergency Coordinate Operational Update issued on December 30.

The update stated that over 88,800 MT of food along with fuel stock has been delivered into the Tigray region between 16 November to 29 December.

Until 26 December, over twenty woredas (districts) in four zones of Tigray were still fully or partially inaccessible for aid partners, preventing assistance to reach the most vulnerable people in need.

Tigrai Television reported today (09 January) that the Tigray regional government is discussing the ongoing restrictions with the Ethiopian Federal government.

The UN expressed concern that children in Tigray are highly malnourished although aid has been coming to the region since the peace deal last November, says BBC.

The UN reported that a third of children it screened were acutely malnourished and 4% of them were severely malnourished.

The World Health Organization states that scaled up and more sustained aid is necessary to meet the needs in Tigray. “We need unhindered and sustained access in all parts of the region to respond to people’s urgent health needs,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated.

WHO states that areas in Tigray remain without electricity, mobile communications, internet, banking services and access to commercial supplies.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 09 January)

According to the Addis Standard, a division of the Federal High Court in Addis Ababa sentenced a former deputy head of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Yared Zerihun and eight others to between three to five years in prison.

The court reportedly passed a verdict to release the nine defendants as they already served more than the three years of the sentence they were given.

In relation to the conflict in northern Ethiopia, Ethiopian Human Rights Commissioner Dr Daniel Bekelle said: “Individuals and groups who have committed crimes against humanity and other atrocities could not escape from being accountable under the guise of reconciliation”, reports Ethiopian Press Agency.

The commissioner said that ‘’extensive and complex human rights violations were committed’’ during the two-year-long north Ethiopia conflict and transitional justice system is planned.

Intense fighting is reportedly taking place in Kellem Wollega of Western Oromia region between Ethiopian Federal government forces and Oromo Liberation Liberation Army, OLA, says Sajib Nadeem, a geopolitical analyst and conflict reporter.

Regional Situation (per 09 January)

Kenyan President William Ruto will assume chairmanship of IGAD in about 10 days and he aspires to readmit Eritrea into the regional organisation, says The EastAfrican.

The EastAfrican quoted a senior Kenyan Government Official as saying ‘’Isolating one member cannot solve problems we face today. Our experience is that problems are solved if people discuss them and share ideas.’’

International Situation (per 09 January)

Chinese Foreign Minister Ambassador Qin Gang will make an official visit to Ethiopia soon and meet high government officials in Addis Ababa, says Fana Broadcasting Corporation, FBC

The Foreign Minister will also reportedly visit the African Disease Control and Prevention Center built with support from China.

US President Joe Biden nominated Ervin Jose Massinga as new Ambassador to Ethiopia, after the post had been empty since January 2022. The nomination requires approval by the US Senate.

Links of interest

Twitter: Meeting Ethiopian Federal Government and Tigray delegation did not happen

ክልከላ መገሻ መቐለ – ኣዲሳባ፣

ምትእጉጓል ተጓዓዝቲ ካብ መቐለ ናብ ኣዲስ ኣበባ

Twitter: Tigray Emergency Coordination Update, December 30

Ethiopia conflict: How is aid flowing to Tigray?

Twitter: Director-General of the WHO

የቻይና የውጭ ጉዳይ ሚኒስትር በኢትዮጵያ ይፋዊ የስራ ጉብኝት ሊያደርጉ ነው

News: Former deputy spy chief, eight others due for release after sentences of three to five years in prison

Reconciliation won’t curtail accountability of lawbreakers: Commission

Twitter: Intense fighting ongoing in western Oromia

Kenyan President Ruto outlines his regional diplomatic strategy

President Biden announces key nominees

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.