I have received information via a Tigrayan friend that convoys of trucks have been arriving in Mekelle.

Not aid convoys (although these continue to arrived as well) but traders.

I am told that the traders are merchants – a mix of Tegaru, Amhara, and a few Afar.

The trucks arrived every day for three days: let’s hope they continue.

Local people say the price of teff has fallen to 7,100 birr. A “very good price” people say.