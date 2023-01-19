Peace negotiations (per 18 January)

Mediator and former President Obasanjo Olesegun said on 15 January that Eritreans are withdrawing from Tigray. Obasanjo said “all Eritreans are at the border”, as quoted in the Financial Times.

Getachew Reda, the mediator from the Tigray government, responded to the remarks of Obasanjo, stating that Eritreans have not withdrawn and that they are “digging in their heels big time.” He asked for remarks to be based on verified facts.

Getachew Reda also called on the Africa Union Joint Verification and Compliance Committee to observe the Eritrean forces before AU makes remarks.

The UN International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (UNICHREE) is calling for the full cooperation of the Ethiopian government. It states that its investigators have so far failed to get access to the places where crimes have allegedly taken place.

Sources state that the Ethiopian government is intended to defund the UNICHREE.

Situation in Tigray (per 18 January)

Dr Kibrom Gebreselassie, CEO of Mekelle Ayder hospital, reported that the hospital resumed transport services as of yesterday.

He also said the hospital is fully connected with broadband Internet service for the first time in two years.

After the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement, about 90 health facilities in Tigray have reportedly become operational, says Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA).

Among them, hospitals in Sheraro, Shire, Axum and Adwa have reportedly started services, adds EPA, citing patients in some of these hospitals.

After years of blockade due to the war in Tigray, Mekelle Mesebo Cement Factory, one of the largest cement factories in Ethiopia, resumed production, says Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

Dr. Sofia Abdulkadir, an expert in the Ethiopian Ministry of mining told EBC that Mesebo Cement Factory makes up 20% of the national cement production.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 18 January)

EU special representative to the Horn, Annette Weber and deputy PM, and FM Demeke Mekonnen, discussed the implementation of the Pretoria CoH Agreement and current affairs, reports EBC.

Demeke Mekonnen briefed Annette Weber that basic services resumed, and humanitarian access increased in Tigray after the CoH Agreement.

Demeke Mekonnen also stated to Annette Weber that his government established the National Rehabilitation Commission and appointed its Commissioner.

The EU special representative said the recent visit of Foreign Ministers of Germany and France will play an important role in revitalising the relationship between Ethiopia and the EU.

Weber and Ethiopian Finance state minister Semerita Sewasew discussed economic and social cooperation, reports a statement of the Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Minister said Ethiopia needs financial support from the EU to rebuild areas affected by the war in Northern Ethiopia and to implement the country’s economic program.

The special representative said the EU will have a series of engagements with Ethiopia to reestablish its multidimensional relationship with the country, adds the statement.

Ethiopian deputy PM and FM Demeke Mekonnen met Amb. Rabab Fatima, UNSC assistant chief secretary and High UN representative on developing countries, landlocked countries and small Islands.

They discussed the need to enhance diplomatic efforts to increase financial support from developed countries to developing countries, landlocked countries and small islands, says EBC.

Over 3.9 million people in Tigray and more than 10 million people in Amhara need health services and interventions, According to the International Medical Corps (IMC).

In Afar, only 94 of 414 health facilities (23%) are functional, and in Amhara, over 500 health facilities and 1,706 health posts need to be rehabilitated, renovated and supported with equipment and supplies to be operational, adds IMC.

IMC also reported that it is operating 22 mobile medical units that have provided services to more than 810,000 internally displaced persons settled in 26 IDP sites and affected host communities in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

Regional Situation (per 18 January)

South Sudan announced that it closed the border crossing connecting to Sudan for security reasons, according to Sudan Tribune.

An armed Sudanese man reportedly shot and killed two local government officers last week in Warguet Payam of Aweil East County, on the border with Sudan.

William Anyuon Kuol, South Sudan’s state information minister, said the road connecting the two countries would remain closed until further notice, adds Sudan Tribune.

International Situation (per 18 January)

Yesterday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is visiting the country to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, at Qasr Al Shati Palace, reports Gulf News.

During the meeting, Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance in Ethiopia, reportedly exchanged an agreement to develop solar power projects with a total capacity of 500 megawatts in Ethiopia.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.