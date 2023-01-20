Source: Novosti

RIA Novosti reports that President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki may attend the Russia-Africa summit planned for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

Ambassador to Russia Petros Tseggai said that he is trying to persuade his nation’s leader to come to Russia for the high-level talks. Tseggai announced that he will do everything in his power to convince Eritrea’s president to participate in the economic forum. However, as he stated, “it will not be easy.”

While an Eritrean delegation is expected in St. Petersburg, it is still unclear which officials will participate. Likewise, just exactly how Eritrea’s delegates will be presented has yet to be revealed.