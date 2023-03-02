Peace negotiations (per 02 March)

The EU statement at the UN HRC52 includes a strong statement on the continuation of the mandate of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE).

The EU statement reads: “The Commission on Human Rights Experts in #Ethiopia has a central role to play in ensuring accountability. For that reason we can not support any attempt to terminate the Commission’s mandate at this stage.”

EU high representative vice president Josep Borrell said that the UN Human Rights Council should not support “any attempts” to end the mandate of the ICHREE.

He said “In Ethiopia, the peace agreement between the government and TPLF is – yes, certainly – bringing hope, but the situation on the ground remains serious.”

He also warned “The Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia has a central role to play in ensuring accountability. For that reason, we cannot support any attempt to terminate the Commission’s mandate at this stage.”

Global Society of Tigray Scholars & Professionals called on the international community to block Ethiopia’s efforts to terminate the mandate of International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE).

An effective accountability mechanism is included in the Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement.

Hailu Kebebe, Head of the Foreign Affairs of the Salsay Woyane Tigray party, said on Twitter: “Tigrayan opposition political parties boycotted the TPLF organized conference for the establishment of the Interim Administration in Tigray.”

He also said: “Our reasons include, that the committee organizing such isn’t legitimate and inclusive; handpicked by the TPLF itself.”

The conference has been taking place since 1 March to establish an inclusive interim government in Tigray based on the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The interim government establishing committee said that it expects a new cabinet will be formed in two or three days, according to Dimtsi Woyane.

General Teklay Ashebir, a member of the committee, said that there is a need to speed up the formation of the interim government including feedback from the federal government, and address the needs and demands of the people of Tigray affected by the two years of war.

Situation in Tigray (per 02 March)

According to Tigrai Television, 30 people have died in Egela Woreda of the central zone of Ethiopia’s Tigray region since August 2022 due to a lack of medical services.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 02 March)

The International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) Emergency Watchlist ranked Ethiopia as the country, after Somalia, most at risk of the worsening humanitarian crisis in 2023.

Extended drought, continued economic stresses, and the impact of conflicts in Northern Ethiopia, Oromia and elsewhere, are worsening the needs of millions of people in the country, reports IRC.

The committee said conflicts, especially in Oromia, Afar, and Benishangul-Gumuz regions, are hampering the ability of humanitarian organisations to provide critical support to crisis-affected communities.

Ethiopia celebrates 127th anniversary of the battle of Adwa today. Celebrations take place in Addis Ababa with a presence of state officials, public representatives and residents.

President Sahle-Work Zewde said in her address that the victory of the Battle of Adwa laid down the foundation of “Pan-Africanism and establishment of Organization of African Union”.

Somalia & Regional Situation (per 02 March)

Continued hostilities in Laascaanood of Somalia reportedly killed 141 and wounded 1000 people and strikes hit the hospital in the area, destroying its blood bank.

“Indiscriminate” fighting in Laascaanood of the Somaliland region of Somalia is affecting medical services in the area, according to Doctors without Borders (MSF).

“Projectiles, bullets, and blasts continue to occur at this very moment despite our repeated calls for respect of the medical and humanitarian space of health facilities and for protection of patients and medical workers,” stated MSF country representative for Somalia and Somaliland, Djoen Besselink.

MSF states it is providing medical support to both sides of the conflict.

If MSF is forced to withdraw due to security reasons, the hospital in Laascaanood will be without support, since hospitals in the region depend on international humanitarian organisations.

The United States has reportedly donated over 60 tons of weapons and ammunition to the Somali National Army (SNA) to strengthen its combat against the militant group al-Shabaab and for the training of “an elite infantry unit”, says the US Embassy in Mogadishu.

The weapons include “Sixty-one tons of AK-47s, heavy machine guns, and ammunition.”

The military assistance will support the current SNA operations against al-Shabaab in Galmadug and the Jubaland States.

The State Department has also reportedly offered a $5 million reward for those who give information leading to the “identification or location” of al-Shabaab spokesman Ali Mohamed Rage, adds VOA.

Representatives from Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia and Sudan’s Blue Nile state held a peace and development conference in Ad-Damazin city in Sudan yesterday 1 March.

