Situation in Sudan (per 25 May)

At least 17 attacks were deliberately carried out on healthcare facilities in Sudan between 27 April-16 May, showed a report by Insecurity Insight. Further reported incidents are currently undergoing independent verification.

A fighter jet of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) was shot down by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over Omdurman, witnesses report. It may have been a Russian-made MiG-29.

Sporadic clashes between SAF and RSF continued today.

The city of Zalengei in Central Darfur has been under siege by armed militia in the past days and communications have been completely cut off.

Widespread looting of among others UN offices, banks, government buildings, health facilities and private residences is reported in Zalengei.

Looting and fighting in El Geneina also continued, as well as communications blackouts.

Power cuts affect pregnant mothers who are delivering their babies. Doctors are depending on the flash lights from their mobile phones when they perform caesarean sections.

Refugee Situation (per 25 May)

Refugees arriving in Chad from Sudan are being relocated from border areas to newly established camps due to security reasons and better support, informed UNHCR. It is a race against time to move refugees before the rainy season starts.

Refugees wanting to cross the border with Egypt are experiencing long waiting times.

The Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sissi reportedly said that Egypt is welcoming Sudanese people as “guests” not as “war refugees”, granting them right to work and freedom of movement within Egypt.

The humanitarian assistance for Sudanese refugees is, for that reason, limited as Egypt does not set up refugee camps to address the influx of refugees from Sudan.

Those crossing the border need to buy a bus ticket to the nearest town where they are received by volunteers.

The conflict in Sudan has now displaced 1.3 million people inside and outside the country, and millions of people are stuck in their homes and unable to access essential services, states UNOCHA.

Situation in Tigray (per 25 May)

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) filed a complaint to the African Union against the decision of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia which rejected TPLF to be reinstated as a legal political party earlier this month.

The location of about 13,000 HIV/AIDS patients is not known, showed a post-war study of the Tigray Health Bureau, aiming to localise and identify AIDS patients in Tigray.

The survey was carried out across various zones in Tigray with the exception of places which are still occupied by Eritrean or Amhara forces.

Italy’s Ambassador to Ethiopia visited Shire and Axum in Tigray, to assess humanitarian and reconstruction needs.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 25 May)

20 million birr in support of communities affected by war in Tigray has been pledged by the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) during the annual summit of priests.

Despite the break of ties between EOTC and the Tigray Orthodox Tewahedo Church, the Holy Synod aims to continue the activities and mission in Tigray, said EOTC patriarch Abune Mathias.

The Holy Synod established a Peace Committee in support of dialogue, peace and reconciliation across Ethiopia and expressed concerns over the ongoing challenges in Oromia.

Regional Situation (per 25 May)

Somalia’s Puntland region held local elections today. They are the first one-person one-vote elections in 54 years.

Voting was postponed in three districts, including Puntland’s capital of Garowe. This was due to security incidents, stated the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission.

Hunger emergencies caused by climate extremes and regional conflicts continue to grow in the Horn of Africa region, warned the World Food Program (WFP).

WFP requires assistance of $810 million to ensure that all programs can sustain response in the coming six months.

International Situation (per 25 May)

The pledging event for Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia in New York raised only 2.4 billion USD of the hoped for 7 billion USD, which the UN indicated is necessary to stop a humanitarian crisis.

The funding gap for humanitarian aid is increasing, warn observers; particularly as the Horn is under increasing pressure from climate change-related extreme weather events and conflict.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with representatives of the African Union during his visit in Ethiopia.

Establishment of a bilateral Ethiopia-Ukraine trade commission was discussed in a meeting between Kuleba and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Chinese president Xi Jinpig highlighted the need for the enhancement of China-Eritrea cooperation and partnership during the 30th anniversary of China-Eritrea diplomatic relations.

The African Union (AU) should stand in solidarity with people who are forced to flee the conflict areas, urged Moussa Faki, Chairman of the AU Commission, during the 60th anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity.

