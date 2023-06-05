Situation in Sudan (per 5 June)

Fighting in Sudan escalated after the ceasefire expired on Saturday evening.

Most of the fighters in Khartoum are reported to be Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Fighting continues to be concentrated around Khartoum and Darfur. Aid is not reaching these areas.

Deputy head of Sudan’s ruling council, Malik Agar, states that ceasefires cannot hold until the forces withdraw from Khartoum.

A joint facilitators statement from the US and Saudi Arabia calls upon the parties to implement a new ceasefire. The statement says that negotiators from both sides are still in Jeddah.

Concerns grow over Sudan’s heritage as RSF takes over the national museum in Khartoum.

Extensive looting continues; RSF soldiers have been filmed leaving for Darfur with looted cars and goods.

Videos are circulating on social media show the forces opening storage containers with mummies and remains.

RSF is reportedly taking residents hostage and demanding relatives for ransom.

Many weapons are in the hands of civilians, and civilians are also using them, witnesses say. The reports do not only come from Darfur, but also locations such as Omdurman. This increases the risk of general violence.

There is a growing number of reports of the targeting and disappearance of activists.

Refugee Situation (per 5 June)

Many Eritreans fleeing Sudan trying to enter Egypt are being arrested. One witness estimated around 300 had been arrested, mostly women.

Eritreans in Aswan, Egypt, state that around 800 Eritreans are vulnerable and need essential supplies.

Hundreds of mostly Eritrean refugees in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, have been arrested and imprisoned arbitrarily and without court warrant. Many remain locked up without charges.

The refugees were told they were imprisoned due to leaving refugee camps or working without permits.

Among the prisoners are refugees with expired ID cards showing their status. The process of renewal has been suspended for two years.

Situation in Tigray (per 5 June)

The AU Monitoring and Verification Team of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement has so far failed to oversee the removal of Eritrea and Amhara forces from Tigray, states the Global Society of Tigray Scholars (GSTS).

The occupying forces continue human rights abuses and are a threat to the Agreement, states GSTS.

Human Rights Watch wrote a letter to the Ethiopian minister of justice asking what actions, if any, Ethiopia has undertaken to stop abuses and ethnic cleansing in Western Tigray, and whether crimes by Ethiopian forces against Tigrayans in Western Tigray have been investigated and/or held to account.

Two journalists travelling to Tigray found little media interest, but recorded stories of people suffering from continued lack of food and medical attention, including harrowing stories of women with lasting injuries from gang rape.

In an IDP camp in Abiy Adi, 2000 people have been living with hardly any support for four months.

The Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives states that the Tigray region is ineligible to receive tax revenue that it missed after the start of the Tigray war as it was “not considered part of the federation”.

The letter argues tax revenue should only be given starting from the signing of the CoH Agreement.

The Ethiopian constitution has no clause for exclusion or readmission of regional states from the federation, observers note.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 5 June)

Over 200 fighters of the Fano militia in Amhara were killed and more were arrested in a battle around the Debre Elias monastery in Amhara, stated the Ethiopian government.

The government accused the monks and other members of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) of complicity with Fano. Fano had built fortifications and underground shelters in Debre Elias.

Debre Elias is part of the diocese headed by Abuna Abraha, current secretary and speaker of the Holy Synod.

The situation in Oromia is deteriorating as there are no indications talks will resume.

The first round of talks failed on three issues: the Oromo Liberation Army’s (OLA) demand to form a transitional government in Oromia; The government’s demand that OLA must demobilise and disarm before peace talks; and the government’s lack of willingness to accept a third party mediator.

Regional Situation (per 5 June)

Forces in Eastern Libya deported thousands of irregular Egyptians from Libya to Egypt. This comes amidst tensions between General Haftar and Egyptian president El-Sisi over Hafter’s support to RSF.

International Situation (per 5 June)

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki says “now we are entering a new phase, a new global order” and that Eritrea will cooperate with Russia to establish a new world order.

Isaias returned from his first official visit to Russia on 4 June.

The mandate of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission mandate in Sudan (UNITAMS) was extended for six months until 3 December 2023.

The status of Volker Perthes as the mission head is uncertain as Sudan’s ambassador to the UN stated that Sudan will not allow him to continue leading it.

US Horn Envoy Mike Hammer arrived in Mekelle this morning to discuss progress on the CoH with the interim administration of Tigray.

Tomorrow, the UN Security Council will vote on new non-permanent members. Algeria and Sierra Leone are candidates to represent Africa.

The mayor of Rijswijk, The Netherlands, stated she does not want another Eritrean festival planned for July to take place in the city. A festival organised by Eritrean authorities was cancelled in the city in the Netherlands last weekend due to violence resulting in injuries.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.