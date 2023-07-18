Situation in Sudan (per 17 July)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced an investigation of the crimes committed in Darfur since the beginning of the conflict, said the ICC prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan at the UN Security Council meeting last week

ICC is looking into allegations of extrajudicial killings, looting and burnings of homes, with a priority attention given to the alleged crimes against children and sexual and gender based violence crimes.

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly detained more than 5000 people in Khartoum including 3500 civilians, according to the local NGOs. RSF has rejected these allegations.

Detainees, among whom are women and foreign nationals, are reportedly kept in inhumane conditions in several locations in Khartoum.

Armed clashes have continued over the weekend in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Bahri with witnesses reporting on airstrikes and use of heavy artillery. Fighting and looting was also witnessed in Darfur.

RSF reportedly bombed a military hospital on Saturday. Drone attack left at least 4 persons dead and several injured.

Ongoing clashes caused the internet and communication blackout in Khartoum for several hours on Friday. Connection was restored in the afternoon hours.

Women and girls are being held hostage in Musaie Dorm of Nayala University which is under the control of RSF, reported SIHA Network. The total number of women held hostage is unknown.

There is a large concern that victims are subjected to abuse and sexual violence by the perpetrators.

RSF denounced allegations that they were responsible for the execution of ethnic Massalits in El-Geneina. RSF instead stated that the massacre is a result of a “longstanding tribal conflict”. The statement comes as a reaction to the report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) published last week.

Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) has returned to Jeddah with the objective to resume the peace negotiation talks with RSF.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has spoken with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia on further efforts to end the conflict in Sudan.

The high-level meeting, held in Cairo last Thursday, agreed to form a ministerial mechanism involving foreign ministers of Sudan neighbouring countries to coordinate regional efforts for mediation. The outcomes of the Cairo talks were welcomed by both RSF and SAF.

Food insecurity concerns are on the rise in Sudan, with farming being impacted by the conflict. The lack of credit from the banks, and rising prices of fuel and fertiliser cause that farmers are not able to sow or cultivate the crops in the upcoming season.

Refugee Situation (per 17 July)

Sudanese refugees in Cairo face rapid increase in rent prices, report witnesses. Landlords are taking advantage of the constant arrivals of refugees from Sudan by ramping up the lease of apartments.

Those refugees who cannot afford increasing prices end up on the streets in Cairo.

Access to safety for women, children and elderly people fleeing Sudan conflict is being jeopardised by the new requirement of visa introduced by the Egyptian government, said HRW.

All refugees aiming to enter Egypt must show valid visas. Due to the prolonged processes thousands of people are being stranded at the Sudan-Egypt border crossings.

Situation in Tigray (per 17 July)

Only 10.4 billion birr out of 13.5 billion, pledged by the Ethiopian government, was transferred to Tigray. The amount was pledged for this fiscal year which has already ended.

The Interim Regional Administration (IRA) has reportedly made several requests for the funds to be released but there was no response from the Federal government.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 17 July)

Tigrayan Orthodox priest, Aba Serekebirhan Woldesamuel, has been denied by the security forces to leave Addis Ababa Bole international airport. Aba Serekebirhan flew from Australia to Addis Ababa where he was held for three days by the airport security forces and prevented from reaching Mekelle.

Airport officials reportedly ordered him to board the plane to India without providing him with a boarding pass. The priest reached Melbourne Airport on Sunday, where he was welcomed by supporters from Tigrayan communities.

10 prospective episcopates were elected by the newly established Tigray Orthodox Tewahedo Church the See of Selama Kesate Birhan on Sunday. Election was held in Aksum city in a presence of about 100 members. Detained Aba Serekebirhan Woldesamuel, is one of the elected episcopates.

At the same time, the ceremony of anointing of nine new episcopates for Oromia and southern regions was held by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, led by the Patriarch Abune Mathias I.

3 persons were killed and 23 injured in an ambush attack on public buses near Gambella city last week. Alleged perpetrators are militiamen from the Agnwa community who reportedly clashed with the Ethiopian Defense Forces earlier in July.

Regional Situation (per 17 July)

Ethiopia and Egypt have agreed to reach an agreement over the disputed issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the coming 4 months. The agreement was reached during the bilateral meeting between PM Abiy Ahmed and the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Sudan’s conflict represents a growing threat for Chad’s stability with the weakening position of Mahamat Déby, transitional president of Chad.

International Situation (per 17 July)

Eritrean president, Isaias Afwerki is planning to attend the Russia-Africa summit which is scheduled for 27-28 July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.