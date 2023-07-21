Situation in Sudan (per 20 July)

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took over the control of the Kas town in South Darfur in Sudan. Attacks forced at least 5000 households to flee, including groups of previously displaced people.

RSF took control over the military base of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Kas town, detaining at least 30 soldiers and capsizing vehicles and weapons.

Air strike attacks intensified this week, when Sudanese Air Force carried out bomb attacks in the neighbourhoods of Khartoum, targeting also RSF positions in Khartoum North and Omdurman. RSF launched a drone attack in the south of Khartoum reportedly leaving 14 civilians dead.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), a political party and a military organisation, conducted attacks on SAF in the Karkal area of South Kordofan.

The offensive reportedly caused the road closure between North and South Kordofan and forced SAF to withdraw from the Al-Farshaya military camp. The SAF has contested these claims stating that they repelled the attack of the SPLM-N.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, leader of the SAF, spoke with the Kenyan President, William Ruto, about the efforts for peace restoration in Sudan. The phone call occurred after al-Burhan rejected Ruto’s leadership role in the IGAD quartet summit that took place last week.

Al-Burhan and Ruto stressed that mediation initiatives of IGAD countries and Jeddah talks should complement each other, prioritising delivery of humanitarian assistance and protection of civilians, including refugees.

Transportation system has been halted for weeks due to the ongoing conflict and rising prices of fuel. Khartoum in particular has been an unreachable zone for truck drivers, passenger coaches as well as train systems.

Drivers have to travel more kilometres in order to avoid conflict zones but the centralised road network around Khartoum makes it difficult for any safe passage.

Power and drinking water stations experience deterioration of the safe operations due to the lack of staff available for maintaining the stations, as well as lack of fuel and spare parts. Some of the stations shut down completely, some operate just a few hours a day.

Water stations in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri are occupied by RSF which is preventing the staff members of the stations from entering.

Water plants at the various dams across Sudan are reportedly not affected and continue to work well.

At least 16 mosques and 4 churches were destroyed, some fully and others partly, since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, reports Africa Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS). ACJPS called on warring sides to respect the freedom of religion and worship.

Salesian missionaries in Khartoum have been forced to flee the capital due to escalating conflict, while moving their operation several kilometres away from Khartoum. Salesians across the country continue to provide support for civilians in need.

Refugee Situation (per 20 July)

Over 200,000 people have been displaced by the Sudan conflict in a single week, according to IOM.

Tunisian officials have been involved in abusing black African refugees, migrants and asylum seekers, said a new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

HRW states that Tunisia cannot be considered as a safe third country for black African refugees.

Situation in Tigray (per 20 July)

The Interim Regional Administration (IRA) of Tigray denounced a report by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health which includes disputed Tigray zones into the Amhara regional state.

Similar reporting issue occurred earlier this month when the Ministry of Education included schools belonging to Western, Northwestern, and Southern Tigray under the Amhara regional state.

IRA called on the Federal authorities to correct the mistakes as it violates the constitution and Cessation of Hostilities agreement.

Restoring full international relations with Ethiopia without setting up proper benchmarks of bringing accountability for atrocities in Tigray, ending ongoing impunity and violations against Tigrayans, may further destabilise Ethiopia, said observers.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 20 July)

The war in Ethiopia has been the deadliest conflict in 2022, leaving more than 100,000 dead, according to a report by the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO). In 2021, the war in Ethiopia held a third place of battle related deaths.

The World Food Program (WFP) is preparing a new tracking and tracing system in order to be able to control the delivery of the food aid and prevent any further diversion of food assistance as it happened earlier this year.

The new system will use technology to verify beneficiary identities and trace the goods. WFP did not specify any timeline of resuming the aid and the roll out of the new system.

Regional Situation (per 20 July)

Nationwide mass protests across Kenya claimed at least two lives, several injuries and hundreds of arrested persons during the first out of three days-long protest. Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga called protests over the high cost of living and tax hikes.

International Situation (per 20 July)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, appeared in a footage addressing his fighters currently stationed in Belarus, stating that the Wagner Group will not return to Ukraine but instead they will direct their focus onto the African continent.

The Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, and Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab met with Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, during a bilateral visit to Rome.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.