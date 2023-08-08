By: Eyob Tilahun Abera

Abiy’s regime is committing war crimes in the Amhara region of Ethiopia and violating international rules and conventions for civil aviation

Even if attacks started earlier, since 7 August 2023, Abiy’s regime in Ethiopia has been attacking civilians using drones and rockets, particularly in the densely populated city of Debre Birhan, which is one of the cities in the Amhara region and 130 km away from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Also, against international rules and conventions for civil aviation, Abiy’s regime is transporting military forces via Ethiopian Airlines from other parts of the country to Bahir Dar, which is the capital city of Amhara regional state to fight against people opposing Abiy’s regime.

Let it be very clear to the international community: Abiy’s regime is fighting against the whole people in the Amhara region.

Fighting is not against some insurgent groups but rather against the whole community in the region because the whole community turns its face against Abiy’s regime.

Photo showing misuse of civil aviation plan for military purpose by Abiy’s regime in Ethiopia

Hence, the international community should break its silence, condemn it, and put pressure on dictator Abiy to stop bombing civilians and their properties and be ready for dialogue to resolve the conflict.

The international community is kindly requested to discharge its moral responsibility by not letting criminal authorities commit further atrocities. People are fed up with Abiy’s war after war! a nonstop unjust war.

It is a critical time to send a message to dictator Abiy: “Enough is enough! Stop killing civilians and their properties!” Say for dictator Abiy “There is no solution by gun; oppressing people by gun is medieval period ideology, not in the 21st century!”