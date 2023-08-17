Situation in Sudan (per 17 August)

Heavy fighting is reported in Nyala town in South Darfur. Using heavy artillery, civilian neighbourhoods are being destroyed.

UN agencies warned that the situation in Sudan is “spiralling out of control”, with more than 6 million people approaching famine-like situation, humanitarian programs severely underfunded, farmers running out of time for crop planting, and critical scarcity in food and medical supplies.

Calling for “a reset” and immediate cessation of hostilities, UN agencies issued a joint statement addressing people of Sudan, warring parties as well as international community. The statement was issued as the conflict entered its fifth month this week.

Malik Agar, the deputy head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, called for establishing a caretaker government as an important step towards peace, with military and civilians included in the processes.

The war will end through negotiations, said Agar in the press conference, calling for comprehensive dialogue.

Rape and sexual violence against women and girls in West Darfur committed by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias may amount to crimes against humanity, said Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Dozens of victims in El Geneina were targeted based on their Massalit ethnicity, said the HRW report.

30 mass graves burying an estimated total of 1000 Massalit victims have been identified in West Darfur, said El Farsha Saleh Arbab Suleiman, a representative of the Massalit tribe, in a presser.

RSF reportedly forced the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to collect bodies and load them on vehicles which were then buried in unknown locations to hide evidence of massacres carried out in El Geneina, said El Farsha.

On average, 17,000 children per day fall into crisis levels of hunger in Sudan with an expected number of 1.5 million expected to be reached by September, said Save the Children.

The Sudanese aviation authority announced the opening of the airspace over eastern Sudan from 15 August.

Refugee Situation (per 17 August)

1,017,449 people crossed Sudanese borders into neighbouring countries while 3.3 million people have been displaced internally within Sudan.

The rainy season affects refugees who fled from Sudan in Andenour, Chad. Floods are preventing the humanitarian agencies from delivering aid to refugee camps, with trucks being stuck on the roads.

The bishop of Malakal, South Sudan, Stephen Nyodho Ador Maiwok, called on the international community and donors to boost support for refugees fleeing Sudan conflict. The appeal of the bishop comes amidst the visit of the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to South Sudan.

Between 400 and 800 people travel to Malakal daily. They are transported in a cargo boat which used to transport grains but which is now used to transport refugees from the border to safe locations.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 17 August)

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) received multiple complaints of human rights violations and abuses committed in relation to the conflict in Amhara region, such as arrests of civilians of ethnic Amhara origin as well as Eritrean refugees.

Due to the state of emergency, independent monitoring of the EHRC in Amhara is not possible.

Fano militia reportedly freed 18.000 prisoners in Bahir Dar. The released prisoners included a mix of Amhara people, including Fano militiamen but also other prisoners.

A drone attack carried out over the weekend in Finote Selam town in Amhara has resulted in at least 30 deaths and about 55 people injured. The Finote Selam General hospital confirmed that victims were men mostly in their 20s with one victim being 15 years old.

The style of drone operations used in Amhara are different from the tactics used during the Tigray war. Drones in Amhara are more targeted and have different ammunition. There are speculations that there may be people, such as Turkish operators, hired to fly them.

ENDF has reportedly taken control of Alamata (Tigray) and instructed Amhara forces to leave Raya. The Alamata administration was informed it is not under the Amhara control post.

A loss of 2.5 billion Ethiopian birr is estimated in relation to the conflict in the Amhara region, said Amhara Industry and Investment Bureau. More than 3,000 workers lost their jobs due to destruction of industries.

The AU Commission Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, called for immediate cessation of hostilities in Amhara region, expressing readiness of the AU to support peace and stability in Ethiopia.

African Development Bank Group granted $84.3 million to Ethiopia in support of wheat production and farming programmes.

Desert locusts have severely affected three zones in the Tigray. The interim regional administration appealed to the federal government for support.

Situation in Eritrea (per 17 August)

Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, said that recruitment of students into the national army has been paused. Saleh said that students who pass the exam can join colleges without needing to take part in the national service program, while those without sufficient grades receive vocational skills training.

Application of this remains unclear as all sectors of the administration and the economy fall under the ongoing overarching indefinite national service.

International Situation (per 17 August)

The US State Department advised American businesses to be vigilant when doing business with South Sudanese companies that have ties with the transitional government as it may cause reputational, financial, and legal risks.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.