I am posting this original photograph, which was sent to newspapers by “International News Photo” agency during the Italian invasion of Ethiopia.

Below is the original text. I have no more information about the photograph or the story.

“With Italy’s mysterious 100 of the ‘mystery column’

Asmara, Eritrea…In the recent fighting, during the Italian advance on Makale [sic.] the operation of an almost legendary shock troops unit, the so-called ‘mystery column’, were listed among the highlights of the campaign. In this picture the shock warriors are pictured moving forward along the River Setit, with light field gun and machine guns.

Only about 100 native warriors make up the shock unit of the ‘mystery column’. They are daredevil soldiers who are officered by Italians, also picked for their courage. The despatches state that they operate with the column in the River Setit region, near the Eritrean-Sudan border.”

If anyone has more information, I would like to hear from them. Martin