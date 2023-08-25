Situation in Sudan (per 24 August)

Fighting continued between Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the Armoured Corps base in Khartoum. The army base camp that has been under the control of SAF is of great significance to both warring sides.

Both sides issued statements claiming control over the base camp after escalating fighting for three days. These statements have not been verified yet.

Heavy fighting was also reported around the Abu Shok IDP Camp in al-Fashir as well as shelling on a bridge in Nyala, reportedly claiming at least 28 lives.

Children as young as 14 have reportedly been recruited as child soldiers by RSF. Video footage emerged showing children wearing the RSF uniform operating a military vehicle. Recruitment of children under 15 is prohibited under international humanitarian law and is defined as a war crime.

At least 498 children died due to hunger in Sudan, states Save the Children. Unofficial numbers are expected to be even higher.

57 facilities of Save the Children providing nutrition to malnourished children have been closed since the outbreak of conflict. This leaves 31,000 children without treatment. Supplies in the remaining functioning facilities are critically low.

88 shelters for internally displaced persons in White Nile state face outbreaks of malaria and diarrhoea, particularly among children. Heavy rains in Sudan have been affecting sanitary conditions across IDP centres which are overcrowded and lacking basic aid supplies.

The levels of hunger are constantly rising in Sudan. Experts are warning of looming famine as 6.3 million people are in a situation one step short of the famine classification.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, SAF chief, reportedly appeared outside the SAF command compound for the first time since the beginning of the conflict. Video footage filmed by SAF shows al-Burhan in an air force base in Omdurman.

Refugee Situation (per 24 August)

More than 2 million children have been displaced from their homes since the beginning of the conflict in Sudan with more than 470,000 children crossing to neighbouring countries and more than 1.7 million children internally displaced, reports UNICEF.

More than 76,000 refugees have crossed from Sudan to Ethiopia since the beginning of the conflict. Due to the recent security situation in the Amhara region, authorities registered less refugee arrivals through the Metema border crossing with some humanitarian operations being disrupted.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 24 August)

Arrests of Amhara citizens in Ethiopia have reportedly continued over the past days.

The Head of Amhara regional security and Prosperity Party (PP) member was arrested by government security and has reportedly disappeared. His family said that they were not able to establish contact for days. Other high profile Amhara PP members also are said to have disappeared.

The Amhara regional government and the Interim Administration of Tigray have reportedly agreed on the future of the disputed Welkait and Raya regions. The agreement was reportedly reached in the presence of the Federal government of Ethiopia.

The parties agreed that no armed groups will be allowed in Welkait and Raya and the return of IDPs will begin soon. After the resettlement of IDPs, elections for local and zonal administration will be held and as soon as the administration is voted in, a referendum will take place.

1.2 million children in Ethiopia experiencing severe acute malnutrition are in need of treatment, reports UN OCHA. There is not enough therapeutic milk needed for treatment of acute malnutrition cases.

Eleven opposition parties in Ethiopia, known as the Caucus of Opposition Parties, called on the Federal government of Ethiopia to resolve conflicts and instability through urgent and permanent action.

Attempts of the Federal government to resolve conflicts with a forceful strategy lead to a higher level of instability and tension, stated the Caucus of Opposition Parties.

Regional Situation (per 24 August)

The African Union announced it will hold a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue in September with participation of politicians from various political blocs, civil society, activists, academics and all interest groups. The dialogue will take place in September.

Sudan-Egypt border crossings in Argeen and Goustol face traffic congestion where trucks are stuck due to slow customs clearance procedures. Egypt’s Ministry of Transport aims to resolve the problem to facilitate the smoother flow of traffic.

Kenya aims to launch a railway project which will connect the strategic port of Lamu with Ethiopia and South Sudan. Construction under the $13.8 billion project is planned to start in 2025.

International Situation (per 24 August)

Ethiopia together with other 5 countries has been accepted to join the BRICS countries with effect from 1 January 2024. Expansion of the bloc was agreed upon during the BRICS summit taking place in South Africa.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki met with Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik on 23 August. On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, the leaders discussed bilateral issues between the two countries.

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, travelled to Stockholm and Brussels aiming to discuss the situation in Ethiopia particularly in relation to violence in Amhara and Oromia regions, full implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, as well as conflict in Sudan.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of mercenary Wagner group, died in a plane crash together with other 10 passengers outside Moscow. The future of Wagner fighters, thousands of whom are also active in countries across Africa, is not yet known.

The African Union (AU) suspended participation of Niger from all AU activities with immediate effect on Tuesday. The decision comes as a reaction to the military coup that occurred in July.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.