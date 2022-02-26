Frederik van Gelder is a philosopher himself who had a correspondence with Rick Turner, about whom I wrote earlier. He has kindly sent me some of his letters to and from Rick.

Below is a brief biography of Frederik, who wrote about Rick Turner’s work. I am posting Frederick’s small archive, with his permission.

Born 1945 in Den Helder, the Netherlands. Emigration to South Africa in 1950. University degrees in Medicine, Anthropology, Social Science and Philosophy, at the Universities of the Witwatersrand, and Natal (Durban). During this time, active in the Anti-Apartheid movement. From 1977-1985 scholarship from the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst. Ph.D. in Philosophy, University of Frankfurt, under Jürgen Habermas, in 1985. (magna cum laude). Lecturer in Sociology, and in Philosophy from 1986-1987. From 1993 fellow at the Institute for Social Research, Frankfurt. During this time: research into the longterm consequences of war and persecution on subsequent generations. Publications on the Frankfurt School, on Philosophy, and on Psychoanalysis. 2007: Visiting Scholar of the Faculty of Arts, University of Melbourne, Australia. https://amsterdam-adorno.net/fvg1000_CV.html