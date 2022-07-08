Even before Boris Johnson has appeared on the doorstep of Downing Street, the Conservative Party in Hampstead were attempting to distancing themselves from him.
It was being pushed through letter-boxes along the leafy streets in a Camden Council by-election at 8.15 in the morning.
Johnson had yet to address the nation, announcing his resignation.
Not much loyalty to a leaders who was still in place!
The Camden Conservatives were so keen to get the leaflet out, they forgot to put on its “p&p” – the printed and published by address required under U.K. election law.
The Labour Party in Camden immediately issued a “cease and desist” notice, demanding that its distribution be halted.
Tulip Saddiq – Hampstead Labour MP – Tweeted her reaction to her 196,000 followers
Meanwhile, the Labour candidate in the by-election, Alex Sufit, calmly went on talking to the people of the area