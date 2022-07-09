Situation in Tigray (per 8 July)

The 2021 report on violence against Healthcare has been published by Insecurity Insight and Safeguarding health in Conflict.

It writes that it has identified 55 incidents of health violence in the Tigray conflict. It adds that “At least eight health workers were killed in these incidents, 13 were sexually assaulted, and 42 health facilities were attacked.”

Among the instances identified, 34 took place in Tigray, primarily by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops, and 18 in Amhara, perpetrated primarily by Tigrayan troops. Six attacks were committed by “unidentified units”.

Notable instances were an Ethiopian action towards Mekelle Referral Hospital, the killing of three MSF staffers by the ENDF, and the shelling of a hospital by TDF artillery which killed six people.

An assessment team from different international organisations, including the IOC and UNHCR, focusing on IDPs protection estimates that 138.000 IDPs are located in Shire. They say, however, there are many difficulties in establishing an “accurate number”.

The resulting in-depth report highlights the challenges facing the IDPs including lack of food, healthcare, education, and other essential services.

Many of the IDPs reside in unfinished buildings, face eviction from landlords and subsequently have become indebted as a result. Children face significant Gender Based Violence (GBV), as well as bullying and emotional abuse.

The assessment team writes that “Types of GBV that women and children suffer include physical assault, emotional abuse, rape, attempted rape” and those preventive measures are not taken. Many women, mothers, and girls are turning to prostitution to survive.

Tigray Public Media announced that the Tigray government is assessing cabinet members and has reorganised and appointed them to different positions.

The former Chief Administrator of the South Tigray Zone, Mr. Redea Halefom, has been appointed to head the Office of Communications in replacement of Ms. Liya Kassa. Liya has been appointed Chief Administrator of Southeast Tigray.

In addition, Prof. Kinfe Abraha has replaced Dr Shishay Amare as head of the Tigray Education Bureau. The Director of the Tigray Institute of Policy Studies (TIPS), Dr Fissaha, has been appointed to lead the Tigray Justice Bureau. More changes are expected in the next few weeks.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 8 July)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with the FDRE’s people representatives and answered their questions. One of the main points of discussion was peace, security, and the killing of civilians in different regions of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the Ethiopian parliament that security forces are being killed on a “daily” basis as the federal government intensifies operations against insurgencies in Oromia state and elsewhere. He indicated that they will continue until all terrorists are eliminated.

PM Abiy said that these acts of Killing do not fulfil any political objective, but is a way for the terrorists to get attention. He added that terrorism is multi-faceted and must be tackled in cooperation with international partners.

Regarding the peace talks with the TPLF, the Prosperity Party (PP) has decided to pursue a peaceful path based on the national interest of the country.

Voice of America is reporting that ethnic Tigrayans in IDP camps are not allowed to leave the camps.

A press release of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that it is closely monitoring administrative and border issues in various parts of the Southern Region of Ethiopia.

The report states that the authorities in the region must respond appropriately and in a timely manner. Also, adequate humanitarian assistance is required to rehabilitate the victims.

OCHA Ethiopia has published a humanitarian update. It said the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia continues to be disastrous and very complex, and several factors play a role in various regions.

The report says that climate-driven emergencies and conflict are the major factors in displacing 4.5 million people across the country.

IDPs are also exposed to other security and health risks, as displacement sites are overcrowded and substandard. Communicable and non-communicable diseases are increasing in the centres.

OCHA says the need for significant humanitarian assistance is likely to continue well into 2023 due to expanding drought and increased violence.

The report estimates that 13 million people need food assistance in Northern Ethiopia and at least 8.1 million people will be affected by the drought, which is expected to worsen and extend over a few months.

Fuel and resource shortages have been reported in the areas of Amhara, Tigray and Somalia, affecting rescue efforts.

Links of interest

TPM: Tigray Government more cabinet shuffles and appointments

ABC News: Ethiopia’s leader admits military losses in insurgencies

Associated Press: Ethiopia’s leader admits military losses in insurgencies

Addis Standard: News Analysis: Premier defends planned talks with Tigray, says Ethiopia fighting against

The Africa Report: Ethiopia: Safaricom services will be available to 25% of the population by April 2023

Report on protection assessment for IDPs in host community in Shire

EHRC: Press Release on human right violation in Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People’s Region

OCHA: Situation Report: Ethiopia Humanitarian Update, 7 Jul 2022

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.