Situation in Sudan (per 5 May)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced the extension of the ceasefire for additional 72 hours to allow humanitarian corridors to be opened and humanitarian assistance delivered.

The new announcement of truce has been negotiated with the US and Saudi mediators.

The extension comes after repeated interruptions of the originally brokered 7-day ceasefire.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had separate phone calls with Burhan en Hemedti urging for an immediate ceasefire, safeguard the resources of the Sudanese people and uphold the national interest.

The Catholic Church in Khartoum takes an initiative of organising people stuck in the conflict areas urging them to come together and pool their resources. The message is targeted to the Jiaref area, where many Eritreans are likely to reside.

UNICEF says they have received reports that 190 children have been killed in the first 11 days of the conflict, although the number is likely to be much higher.

Situation of Food Aid in the region (per 5 May)

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that up to $14 million worth of food aid to Sudan has been looted since the conflict started.

The WFP also launched an investigation looking at alleged misuse of humanitarian food assistance to Tigray.

President Getachew of Tigray regional state said that he had launched an investigation into the looting of food aid.

WFP halted the food distribution until it can be ensured that the aid reaches those that need it the most.

Food storage in the Southern and Northwestern zones of Tigray have been looted by Amhara and Eritrean forces, said Gebregzabiher Aregawi, Director for Tigrai Early Warning Response and Food Security Directorate.

Aregawi said “the looting and loading of food items were carried out by Eritrean and Amhara forces”.

Situation of Refugees (per 5 May)

The situation in the Umm Rakuba camp, hosting 20,000 Tigrayan refugees, in east Sudan is deteriorating.

Humanitarian assistance has stopped since the fighting started, as the roads to the camp are unsafe.

The markets in the camp have undergone inflation, due to an increase in transportation prices by 100%.

Refugees are not able to keep up with the increase in prices.

New refugees are arriving daily, though the camp is already full. Many refugees do not have shelter and the already scarce supplies are even more strained.

On May 3 a fire broke out in Umm Rakuba destroying 267 market stalls and 30 residential shelters. Two children died as a consequence of the fire.

The situation in other camps, like Tunaidbah, is even worse. Small border camps, such as Babikiri, are expected to face great difficulties.

An estimated number of 1,400 Ethiopian refugees came from Khartoum to the old camp of Umm Qilajah.

UNHCR has launched an inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan to support countries hosting refugees from Sudan.

The Regional Response Plan will be supporting host countries of Chad, South Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic in providing access to asylum, as well as humanitarian assistance.

UNHCR estimated requirements of US $445 million which would allow the assistance of refugees and IDPs until October.

UNHCR states it expects 860,000 to flee Sudan into its neighbouring countries. In Chad, currently in between harvests, they expect 1.9 million people will be facing severe food insecurity. The anticipated rainy season will bring further difficulties, impeding the delivery of food assistance.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is recording over 1000 daily arrivals of refugees in Ethiopia, most of which are returning Ethiopians, followed by Sudanese and other nationals.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 5 May)

Adigrat University is undergoing reconstruction with the intention of resuming all its activities.

The Tigray Interim Administration cabinet and a delegation of several UN agencies held a meeting on reconstruction efforts and the strengthening of humanitarian efforts in the region.

The freedom of press in Ethiopia is deteriorating, ranking 130 out of 180 countries.

Regional Situation (per 5 May)

The import of military equipment to South Sudan between 2021 and 2022 violates the arms embargo imposed by the UN Security Council, said the report to the Security Council by the Panel of Experts on South Sudan. The report highlights a deteriorating humanitarian situation as well as rising violence.

Two military transport aircrafts (Il-76) took off from UAE, of which one crossed into Sudan, while the others entered Ethiopia.

The Chad Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement denying the claims that the ambassador in Khartoum was kidnapped after an attack on the Embassy.

The Arab League is scheduled to discuss the situation in Sudan coming Sunday. The Foreign Ministers of participating countries will meet in Cairo.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.