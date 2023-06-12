Situation in Sudan (per 12 June)

Intense fighting resumed after the expiration of the 24-hour ceasefire on Sunday 06:00 am.

There were violations of the ceasefire and the facilitators, Saudi Arabia and the US, expressed their disappointment about the “immediate resumption of intense violence” after the ceasefire ended.

During the relative calm of the ceasefire, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) “demonstrated effective command and control over their forces”, which enabled delivery of some humanitarian assistance, stated Saudi Arabia and US facilitators.

The US Department of State launched the Sudan Conflict Observatory platform to publish some results of the commercial satellite imagery and open-source data analysis monitoring of the 11 May Jeddah Agreement.

The reporting includes information on infrastructure damage, movement of military equipment, and population shifts. Periodic reports will also be published, on Sudan.ConflictObservatory.org.

“Widespread and targeted humanitarian and human security impacts” were documented via open-source and satellite imagery. Impacts have been documented in Khartoum, North Kordofan, South Darfur, West Darfur, and North Darfur.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said that one of their convoys was stopped by the RSF and “obliged” to make a promotional video in support of the forces to be able to continue.

There are reports of RSF soldiers pressuring people to convert to Islam, threatening that they will be shot if they do not convert.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, deputy of the UN envoy to Sudan, presented her credentials to the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after Volker Perthes was declared persona non grata by Sudan.

SAF soldiers have been targeting Misseriya tribesmen, as they consider them supporters of the RSF after many RSF soldiers had been recruited from the Misseriya and Rizeigat tribes. The targeting includes killing, abductions and detainment by SAF soldiers.

The cases of rape in Khartoum officially reported have increased to 36. The Combating Violence Against Women Unit at the Ministry of Social Affairs received an increasing number of reports of abductions and gang-rapes, with girls between 12 and 17 being targeted. The culprits seem to be RSF soldiers.

Refugee Situation (per 12 June)

Over 200,000 Sudanese refugees have fled to Egypt since the start of the conflict.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 12 June)

The World Food Programme (WFP) has followed USAID in suspending aid across all of Ethiopia.

Food aid to children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and resilience programmes for farmers and pastoralists will continue, says WFP. Refugees are not mentioned.

WFP and partners are working to “reform the way assistance is delivered across Ethiopia.”

The Ethiopian Ministry of Defense has denied allegations that the ENDF and other governmental bodies have been involved in the diversion of aid. However, it has vowed to take decisive measures against any individual member of the army that is found complicit in the diversions.

A Tigray interim regional government delegation led by Getachew Reda visited the Amhara region. The delegation was met by the President of the Amhara Region, Yelkal Kefale, to discuss relations between the regions.

Film director Yonas Berhane and his wife were arrested after an artist displayed make-up of a bullet wound in her forehead and barbed wire around her mouth at the Gumma Awards in Addis Ababa.

Gumma Awards organiser Yonas Berhane is still detained; his wife was released.

Situation in Eritrea (per 12 June)

Eritrea’s senior delegation will be participating in IGAD’s Assembly of Heads of State & Government which will convene in Djibouti today. The delegation is composed of the Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, and the presidential adviser, Yemane Ghebreab.

Regional Situation (per 12 June)

Since the start of the conflict in Sudan, around 90,000 Sudanese refugees have fled to Chad, which together with refugees that were in Chad before the start of the conflict adds to 600,000 Sudanese refugees.

The areas where refugees from Sudan have arrived have a poor local population and there are risks that if either party feels that the other is getting more support, local clashes will occur.

The closure of the Sudanese border has had an impact on the Chadian economy, with Prices of goods and services rising up to 70%, and Chadian exports have come to a standstill. Chad is also experiencing a severe fuel shortage.

At least six civilians were killed and 10 were injured in an attack by al-Shabaab on a hotel that lasted six hours in Mogadishu on Friday. Three members of the security forces and seven al-Shabaab fighters were killed.

At least 19 al-Shabaab fighters died in a joint security operation by Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

International Situation (per 12 June)

Kenya and Djibouti have agreed to a visa-free regime between the two countries, to boost trade. Kenyan President, William Ruto, stated that the strengthening of ties between the two countries was a first step in increasing the stability of the region.

The IGAD assembly in Djibouti will review progress made in the issues in the region and discuss new strategies for achieving sustainable development.

The discussions will likely prioritise strengthening cooperation, promoting regional integration, and fostering peace, stability, economic growth, and social development.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.